Video: How To Read A Lake To Catch More Fish, with Phil Rowley
With drought conditions across the Rockies, the Northeast, and the Midwest, many anglers are turning to lakes and ponds to find fishable water. In this great video, Phil Rowley shares some of his tactics for finding and catching trout in still waters, demonstrating presentations, retrieves, and the little adjustments that made the difference. To see some of Phil’s effective patterns, visit his website.
