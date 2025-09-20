Watch Biologists Helicopter-Stock Trout in Oregon’s Mountain Lakes

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Fall is a great time for fishing in the high-mountain lakes of the Cascades, and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife makes sure that there are plenty of fish available. They stock thousands of trout is these remote waters by helicopter and backpack:

ODFW plants trout in about 340 Cascade Mountain lakes from Mount Hood down into Klamath County. In the Deschutes watershed alone, 65 lakes are stocked with fish via helicopter. Just over the Cascade crest and into the Willamette, there are another 115 lakes. That’s 180 lakes between Mount Jefferson and Diamond Peak. You can walk to and fish several of them in a single day.

Click here for the full story in Central Oregon Daily News