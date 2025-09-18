Take 10 Minutes to Help Scientists Understand Threats to Freshwater Fisheries

Calling all freshwater anglers in the US and Canada: Have you noticed any threats impacting your fishing experience? A team from the University of Massachusetts Amherst is conducting a survey to understand the threats and potential solutions facing freshwater recreational fisheries, and they want to hear from you.

If you fish in freshwater and care about the future of the species you target—and the streams, lakes, and rivers they live in—please consider taking the survey. It’s only 10 minutes of your day and can help improve future fisheries management. By taking the survey, you’ll help inform future management, education, and advocacy efforts. Your voice matters! Plus, participants will have a chance to win a Patagonia Guidewater Backpack!

Click here to take the survey and help researchers improve habitat