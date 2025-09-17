Podcast: All About Knotless Leaders and Line-to-Leader Connections, with Josh Jenkins
[Interview starts at 43:59]
Tom Rosenbauer’s guest this week is Josh Jenkins of Scientific Anglers, and the original plan was to talk just about knotless leaders—their design, how they are made, and how to modify them. But they soon took an interesting sidetrack into line/leader connections and also a new product he’s discovered for fixing cracks in fly line coating so you don’t have to buy a new line if your current line is damaged. Tom says he gets many questions on both leaders and fly lines, so this one will be interesting to everyone.
In the Fly Box this week, one listener chides Tom for being reluctant to share his opinion on questions, plus these questions:
- Is there a single weight rod I can take to Belize to fish for bonefish, permit, and tarpon?
- What were your personal experiences with the old Power Matrix rod, and which one in the current Orvis lineup is most similar?
- I inherited some 1980s-era fly lines in new condition. Are they still good, and how do the tapers compare to modern lines?
- Can you explain the terms “skating a fly” and “swinging a fly” and explain briefly how to do them?
- Is there any schedule for your tie-offs with Tim Flagler and Cheech?
- I love my Ultralight Waders but I worry they won’t last as long as other waders.
- What is the proper way to store fly lines for an extended time period?
- I am a steelheader that wants to fish for trout. Can you skate flies for trout? And when fishing streamers should I swing them or strip them?
- What is the origin of the term “gin clear”
- Why can’t I find a fast-sinking clear line?
