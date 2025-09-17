Podcast: All About Knotless Leaders and Line-to-Leader Connections, with Josh Jenkins

﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿

[Interview starts at 43:59]

Tom Rosenbauer’s guest this week is Josh Jenkins of Scientific Anglers, and the original plan was to talk just about knotless leaders—their design, how they are made, and how to modify them. But they soon took an interesting sidetrack into line/leader connections and also a new product he’s discovered for fixing cracks in fly line coating so you don’t have to buy a new line if your current line is damaged. Tom says he gets many questions on both leaders and fly lines, so this one will be interesting to everyone.

In the Fly Box this week, one listener chides Tom for being reluctant to share his opinion on questions, plus these questions: