A Tribute to Robert Redford’s Passion for Fly Fishing and the Environment

News of Robert Redford’s passing broke yesterday, and tributes flowed in from the worlds of film and conservation. Fly fishers revere Redford for finally bringing Norman Maclean’s “A River Runs Through It” to the screen, and his final voice-over from the film resonates with anyone who loves spending time on the water. Writing in The Salt Lake Tribune, Julie Jag describes how Redford fought for the important natural resources of his adopted home state, Utah.

Robert Redford fought to protect a tributary of one of the premiere fly fishing streams in the West. He took to a pulpit and railed against the construction of a power plant among hoodoos in the southern Utah desert. He made sacrifices to stave off mass development in the mountains where he rode horses and helped reintroduce mountain goats.

These aren’t scenes from any of the 50-plus films the actor starred in or produced. Rather they’re snippets of Redford’s real-life role as an environmental activist, and the real-life scenes he preserved are likely to become the actor’s most enduring legacy.

Read the full story in The Salt Lake Tribune