Tying Tuesday: From Trout to Redfish
In this week’s Tying Tuesday, we’ve got effective patterns that will help you catch trout on top or subsurface, as well as redfish looking for a crab or shrimp. First off, Craig Mathews teaches you to tie a pattern he invented decades ago, the Sparkle Dun, in a version with a body made with pheasant tail. It’s a fly featured in his new book, coming out, Pheasant Tail Simplicity: Recipes and Techniques for Successful Fly Fishing, co-authored with Yvon Chouinard and Mauro Mazzo. Next up, Charlie Craven of Charlie’s Fly Box shares a nymph that he feels is underutilized, Josh Smitherman’s Immortal May. Charlie offers some great materials-management tips along the way. Finally, as folks gear up for prime-time redfish season, McFly Angler offers a very simple fly that can imitate a variety of redfish foods. Stick around for the end of the video, where you can see the fly in action.
Pheasant Tail Sparkle Dun
Hook: Fine-wire dry-fly hook (here a Tiemco 100BL), sizes 10-24.
Thread: Color to match naturals (here tan), 8/0 or 70-denier.
Wing: Natural deer hair, cleaned and stacked.
Shuck: Mayfly brown Zelon.
Abdomen: Pheasant tail fibers.
Rib: Tying thread.
Thorax: Color to match naturals Semperfli Kapok Dry Fly Dubbing.
Head: Tying thread.
Immortal May Nymph
Hook: Fine-wire, barbless caddis-pupa hook (here a Tiemco 226BL), sizes 16-18.
Bead: Black nickel tungsten bead, 3/32-inch.
Thread: Black, 14/0 Veevus.
Tail: Black Senyo’s Shaggy Dub.
Rib: Red wire, small.
Body: Black Holographic Tinsel, medium.
Underbody: Tying thread.
Wing Case: Mirage Tinsel, large.
Thorax: Black CDC dubbing (or rabbit or beaver).
Legs: Black Senyo’s Shaggy Dub.
Coating: Solarez, medium.
Redfish Crack
Hook: Risen O’Shaughnessy saltwater hook, size 2.
Thread: Brown, 6/0 or 140-denier.
Weight: Risen Brass Dumbell Eyes, 4mm.
Adhesive #1: Solarez Ultrathin Resin.
Tail: Tan Extra Select Craft Fur.
Tail Bars: Brown and Orang Sharpies (brown, orange)
Flash: Gold Krystal Flash.
Legs: Fire Tip Clear/Fire Orange Sili Legs.
Body: Tan/Orange dubbing brush (such as EP Crustaceous Brush).
Head: Tying thread.
Adhesive #2: Solarez Ultrathin Resin.
Tools: Wire cutters, dubbing brush.
