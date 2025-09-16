Tying Tuesday: From Trout to Redfish

In this week’s Tying Tuesday, we’ve got effective patterns that will help you catch trout on top or subsurface, as well as redfish looking for a crab or shrimp. First off, Craig Mathews teaches you to tie a pattern he invented decades ago, the Sparkle Dun, in a version with a body made with pheasant tail. It’s a fly featured in his new book, coming out, Pheasant Tail Simplicity: Recipes and Techniques for Successful Fly Fishing, co-authored with Yvon Chouinard and Mauro Mazzo. Next up, Charlie Craven of Charlie’s Fly Box shares a nymph that he feels is underutilized, Josh Smitherman’s Immortal May. Charlie offers some great materials-management tips along the way. Finally, as folks gear up for prime-time redfish season, McFly Angler offers a very simple fly that can imitate a variety of redfish foods. Stick around for the end of the video, where you can see the fly in action.

Pheasant Tail Sparkle Dun

Hook: Fine-wire dry-fly hook (here a Tiemco 100BL), sizes 10-24.

Thread: Color to match naturals (here tan), 8/0 or 70-denier.

Wing: Natural deer hair, cleaned and stacked.

Shuck: Mayfly brown Zelon.

Abdomen: Pheasant tail fibers.

Rib: Tying thread.

Thorax: Color to match naturals Semperfli Kapok Dry Fly Dubbing.

Head: Tying thread.

Immortal May Nymph

Hook: Fine-wire, barbless caddis-pupa hook (here a Tiemco 226BL), sizes 16-18.

Bead: Black nickel tungsten bead, 3/32-inch.

Thread: Black, 14/0 Veevus.

Tail: Black Senyo’s Shaggy Dub.

Rib: Red wire, small.

Body: Black Holographic Tinsel, medium.

Underbody: Tying thread.

Wing Case: Mirage Tinsel, large.

Thorax: Black CDC dubbing (or rabbit or beaver).

Legs: Black Senyo’s Shaggy Dub.

Coating: Solarez, medium.

Redfish Crack

Hook: Risen O’Shaughnessy saltwater hook, size 2.

Thread: Brown, 6/0 or 140-denier.

Weight: Risen Brass Dumbell Eyes, 4mm.

Adhesive #1: Solarez Ultrathin Resin.

Tail: Tan Extra Select Craft Fur.

Tail Bars: Brown and Orang Sharpies (brown, orange)

Flash: Gold Krystal Flash.

Legs: Fire Tip Clear/Fire Orange Sili Legs.

Body: Tan/Orange dubbing brush (such as EP Crustaceous Brush).

Head: Tying thread.

Adhesive #2: Solarez Ultrathin Resin.

Tools: Wire cutters, dubbing brush.