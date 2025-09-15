Warriors & Quiet Waters: Fly Fishing Jumpstarts Veterans’ Healing Journey
It’s a pretty established fact that fly fishing is a great way to help folks deal with lingering trauma, and Warriors & Quiet Waters has been helping veterans since 2007. (Strangely, this news story got the organization’s name wrong in a couple places, including the headline.) A story in Whitefish Pilot describes how powerful and recent retreat on the North Fork of the Flathead River was for all involved:
Ryan, a Warrior from Fargo, said during the trip, “I’m looking forward to linking these experiences to the future, and to becoming a more open person to pursuing what’s out there… To not being afraid of change; facing yourself in the mirror and realizing what you don’t have going right, and then taking the skills you have learned and applying them.”
Has One of the World's Best Brown Trout Fisheries Been Hiding in Plain Sight?
Video: Fly Fishing Outside the BOX