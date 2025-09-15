Warriors & Quiet Waters: Fly Fishing Jumpstarts Veterans’ Healing Journey

It’s a pretty established fact that fly fishing is a great way to help folks deal with lingering trauma, and Warriors & Quiet Waters has been helping veterans since 2007. (Strangely, this news story got the organization’s name wrong in a couple places, including the headline.) A story in Whitefish Pilot describes how powerful and recent retreat on the North Fork of the Flathead River was for all involved:

Ryan, a Warrior from Fargo, said during the trip, “I’m looking forward to linking these experiences to the future, and to becoming a more open person to pursuing what’s out there… To not being afraid of change; facing yourself in the mirror and realizing what you don’t have going right, and then taking the skills you have learned and applying them.”

