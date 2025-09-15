Video: Fly Fishing Outside the BOX
When you’re learning to fly fish, everyone want to explain the “right way” to do everything—from casting to fly choice to presentation. But, as Ben Sittig explains in this video, those aren’t the only ways. Sometimes the fish respond to strange flies and tactics in ways that can teach you new and effective tricks. I have caught trout on poppers, and it’s really fun.
