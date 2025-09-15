Photos: Week Two of This Year’s “20 Days in September” Contest

It’s Day 15 of our “20 Days in September” Photo Contest. How are you doing so far? I’ve missed just two days so far, although low water is starting to limit my local options. Luckily, our mountain streams and warmwater ponds are still fishing well.

It’s still not too late for you to get in on the action. You don’t need to hit 20 days to take part; all we’re looking for is a good effort at getting out as often as you possibly can. Heck, you can fish one day this month and still enter the photo contest. At the end of the month, we’re picking three winners and offering some killer prizes, including an Orvis Superfine Graphite 5-weight fly rod.

Check out these great entries from the past seven days:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lynette Moore (@lynetteraemoore)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Roberts (@brob_400)





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake B. (@mountain_mends802)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @spit_the_hook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cameron (@soin.adventuringangler)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alan Downie (@brookielandphoto)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Kelly (@bellyboatkelly)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake B. (@mountain_mends802)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindsey Williams (@lindsey.irven)