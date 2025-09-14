Has One of the World’s Best Brown Trout Fisheries Been Hiding in Plain Sight?

It seems remarkable that, in this age of nonstop Internet fly-fishing coverage, there would be a world-class fishery that remained under the radar. But it seems that most folks haven’t heard of a particular gem in the northwestern highlands of Iceland. Writing in Hatch Magazine, Chad Schmukler writes about a new fishing operation on Iceland’s Blanda River system, which is home to brown trout (sea-run and resident), Arctic char (sea-run and resident), and Atlantic salmon:

How great is the true potential of this long ignored trout fishery? Much of that is still unknown. The coming seasons will have much to reveal, as visiting anglers ply the waters of the Blanda, the Svartá, and other small tributaries in the system both on foot and from rafts (a first in Iceland for trout anglers), casting dry flies, dry-dropper rigs, nymphs and streamers into riffles, runs, pools and pockets where, in many cases, no one ever bothered to look for trout before.

If you’re intrigued, MidCurrent’s Editor-in-Chief, Phil Monahan, is hosting a trip to this very location next June. Click here for details.

Click here for the full story in Hatch