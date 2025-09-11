Permanent Fly-Fishing Art by Tattooist AJ McGuire

By: Rick Mikesell, MidCurrent Gear Guru

Fly fishing is a sport defined by passion. Anglers dive in deep and not only immerse themselves in water in pursuit of fish, but also in the culture and lifestyle that surround the sport. We can spot a fellow angler by the Howler Brothers cap or the trout sticker on their back window, but for some, the passion runs skin deep . . . literally. They celebrate their love for fish and the sport by having them permanently tattooed. Since opening Dead Drift Tattoo in Denver, Colorado in 2015, AJ McGuire has become the go-to artist for anglers who want their passion inked into skin. His reputation rests on unmatched accuracy, vivid color, and an obsession with the craft and cult of fly fishing that shows in every trout and fly that leaves his shop.

AJ began tattooing in 2008, and in 2013 he found the subject matter that would define his career. A single trout piece sparked his pivot into fly-fishing themed tattoos, especially trout, and within two years Dead Drift Tattoo was born. Over the last five years, he has transitioned to almost exclusively doing fly-fishing tattoos, with clients traveling from across the country to sit in his chair. His specialties are trout and fishing flies, where his intimate knowledge as both an angler and a fly tier comes through. His trout work is recognized for lifelike accuracy, right down to the subtle shades and spotting patterns that make each fish unique. AJ is also a genuinely nice guy, and after lots of time getting poked by a needle at his command, I can say that the pain is less noticeable when you get to talk fishing with someone as passionate as you are.

When asked about his favorite species to tattoo, AJ does not hesitate. Brown trout are his favorite subject, with their rich golden flanks and crimson spots. The most challenging fish to tattoo is the brook trout, with its complex vermiculation and expansive palette, but he enjoys the challenge. Over the years he has tattooed everything from tarpon and bonefish to bluegill and carp. One species he still hopes to tackle is the sturgeon. The strangest request he has ever accepted was a depiction of internet personality Hasbulla holding a tiger muskie.

AJ does not just draw and tattoo fish; he is also a dedicated fly angler and an obsessive fly tier. The same attention to detail that drives his fly patterns informs the accuracy of his tattoos. Every Tuesday, he disappears into the Colorado high country, often hiking above treeline to chase his favorite target, native cutthroat trout. That passion for water and fish is what sets his work apart.

Because of his growing reputation it can be difficult to secure a booking. His appointment books open only in brief windows and fill quickly. For those willing to take a chance, his flash events on First Friday art walks and on Friday the 13th, in his current home in the Denver Arts District on Santa Fe Drive, are first come, first served, and often feature one-of-a-kind fish tattoos. If AJ is not available, his team at Dead Drift is made up of artists who can all create fishing tattoos with skill, even if they are not as fanatical about angling as their boss.

Dead Drift has shifted locations three times over the years, a reflection of the changing economics of Denver’s neighborhoods. This fall, the shop will settle into a permanent home inside a building AJ recently purchased, aptly named The Seam, a new multi-use space that will also house coworking spaces and an event hall. For anglers who want to carry their passion beyond the river and into art that lasts a lifetime, AJ McGuire and Dead Drift Tattoo have become the standard.

Check out AJ’s Work and Dead Drift Tattoo Here