Event Spotlight: Denver Trout Unlimited’s Carp Slam XIX

Next weekend, on September 13, Denver Trout Unlimited will host Carp Slam XIX, the 2025 edition of its annual urban fly-fishing tournament. All proceeds from the event support ongoing conservation and angling access efforts along the Denver South Platte.

This year’s Carp Slam will cover nearly 39 miles of river in Denver, Colorado, stretching from Oxford Avenue on the south end to E470 in the north. Fifteen teams will compete across two sessions, rotating beats between morning and afternoon. Every participant will contribute to fundraising in 2025, underscoring the event’s mission to raise support for river restoration, cleanup efforts, education programs, and protection from industrial pollution.

Carp Slam’s hallmark is its Pro-Am format. During a blind draw the evening before the event, amateur anglers of all skill levels are paired with South Platte Slambassadors, experienced local anglers who specialize in fly fishing for carp. The format not only introduces new anglers to the challenges of the urban fishery but also fosters camaraderie and a deeper appreciation of the South Platte’s unique ecosystem.

“In addition to all the personal fundraising, we’re also proud to team up with some big-name sponsors,” said Nic Hall, president of Denver Trout Unlimited. “Brands including Orvis, Abel Reels, The Drake Magazine, and Anglers All have all joined DTU to support the effort through in-kind or cash donations.”

The Carp Slam is Denver Trout Unlimited’s largest fundraiser and has a measurable impact on the river and the community. In 2024, the event generated a record $60,600. Those funds supported five river cleanups, helped deliver Trout in the Classroom programming to 11 schools, and bolstered advocacy efforts to resist regulatory changes that could increase industrial discharges into the South Platte.

The tournament also highlights the fishing opportunity itself. Carp, often misunderstood, have proven to be a central species in the South Platte’s fishery, challenging anglers while connecting them to an urban ecosystem that benefits from their presence.

About Denver Trout Unlimited

Denver Trout Unlimited is the Denver chapter of the national nonprofit Trout Unlimited. DTU’s work focuses on conserving and enhancing the South Platte River from Chatfield Dam to 120th Avenue. Its efforts include improving water quality, protecting habitat, and expanding fishing access and opportunities.