After a Century of Abuse, the Arkansas River is on the Rise

Colorado’s Arkansas river has suffered from mining waste, overfishing, agricultural effluent, and more since the beginning of the last century, but things are looking up, according to a great article by Michael Booth:

But there are hard-won signs of a physical revival for the Arkansas. And appreciation for what it once was and could be again. If humans ruined the natural Upper and Lower Ark in Colorado, they also believe they are the ones to bring it back. It’s the paradox of engineering nature to get back to nature.

In 1992, clients of Greg Felt’s guide shop never caught a brown trout older than two years or bigger than 10 inches. Now they regularly hook 9-year-old fighters measuring 20 inches.

Click here for the full story in The Colorado Sun