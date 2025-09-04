Ross Reels Introduces the Machinist Edition Reel

By Rick Mikesell, MidCurrent Gear Guru

Ross Reels has announced the release of the Machinist Edition ($295), a limited-edition reel designed to honor the people and processes behind every reel produced at the company’s Montrose, Colorado facility.

According to Ross, the Machinist Edition is machined, hand-finished, anodized, and assembled in Colorado, with a Native Metal finish that reveals tool paths, machining marks, and raw details normally hidden by standard anodizing. The company states that this approach offers anglers a rare look at the transformation from an aluminum puck to finished reel. Ross notes that while the Machinist Edition features a unique aesthetic, it is held to the same standards of durability, performance, and quality as the rest of the lineup.

“Every Ross reel begins with the people that bring them to life,” said Jeff Wagner, President and CEO of Mayfly Outdoors. “The Machinist Edition honors that story, putting the process and the people who make it possible front and center. It is as much about the craftsmanship as it is about the reel itself.”

The Machinist Edition is built on the Cimarron 5/6 platform, with a clear-anodized frame and spool paired with a textured drag knob for improved durability against drops and wear. Hand-anodized navy blue accents highlight the drag knob and foot, while a black handle completes the design.

Each reel ships with a signed insert from the machinists themselves, creating a direct connection between the angler and the craftsmen who produced the reel. Ross describes the Machinist Edition as more than a reel, presenting it as a recognition of the engineers, machinists, and craftspeople who shape each product at the Montrose shop.

Key Features include

Clear “Native Metal” anodized finish that highlights tool paths and machining marks

Signature laser-engraved Ross Reels logo

Hand-anodized navy blue drag knob and foot with black handle

Built on the Cimarron 5/6 platform

Made in Montrose, Colorado, USA

Learn More about the Ross Machinist Edition Reel