Podcast: The Magic of Pheasant Tail, with Craig Mathews

[Interview starts at 42:22]

This week, Tom talks to legendary fly shop owner, author, conservationist, and fly designer Craig Mathews. Although this is a podcast about a fly-tying material, there is much more info here—such as how to fish small flies and how to see those tiny flies on the water. But Tom and Craig do talk about one of the most amazing materials in fly tying—pheasant tail fibers—which is not only for nymphs. Learn about why pheasant tail is such a magical material, how to tie a durable pheasant-tail body, and how to use it on dry and wet flies, as well as nymphs. Matthews—founder of Blue Ribbon Flies in West Yellowstone, Montana—is a veritable font of wisdom, and he’s got a new book coming out, Pheasant Tail Simplicity: Recipes and Techniques for Successful Fly Fishing, co-authored with Yvon Chouinard and Mauro Mazzo.

In the Fly Box, Tom features these questions and more: