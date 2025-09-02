Tying Tuesday: Top to Bottom
In this week’s Tying Tuesday, we’ve got patterns from each of the main categories—dry fly, nymph, and streamer. We kick things off with a historic pattern created by Don Martinez, who ran a a seasonal fly shop in West Yellowstone, Montana during the summers of 1932-1943. Using a pattern from Mike Valla’s The Founding Flies, Andy’s Flies shows us how to tie a pattern that may look odd to today’s anglers, but it still works. Next up, Hogan Brown from Loon demonstrates how to create a cool jig version of a mayfly nymph, one that should come in handy as tiny blue-winged olive hatches begin around the country. Finally, Kyle from AvidMax walks us through the steps to create Egan’s Poacher, a slinky jig version of a sculpin.
Golden Quail
Hook: Fine-wire dry-fly hook, sizes 12 and 14.
Thread: Tan, 8/0 or 70-denier.
Tail: Golden pheasant crescent.
Body: Orange chenille (one turn).
Wings: Quail breast feathers.
Hackle: Grizzly.
Head: Tying thread.
Adhesive: Head cement.
Jigged Lil Amigo
Hook: Mini jig hook (here an Ahrex 555), sizes 16-20.
Bead: Hareline Insta Jig Tungsten Head, 5/64-inch.
Thread: Olive, 8/0 or 70-denier.
Tail: Medium Speckled Coq de Leon.
Rib: Black wire, extra small.
Abdomen: Dark olive turkey biot.
Flash #1: Flashabou or Krystal Flash.
Wing case: Turkey tail.
Thorax: Olive FrankenDub or Antron dubbing.
Flash #2: One strand of Midge Flash.
Legs: Pheasant tail fibers.
Collar: Tying thread.
Adhesive: Thick UV resin.
Egan’s Poacher
Hook: 60-degree jig hook (here an Umpqua XC 400BL-BN5X 60), size 10.
Bead: Slotted tungsten bead, 4.6mm.
Weight: Lead-free round wire, .025.
Thread: Olive Nano Silk, 100-denier.
Tail: Pine squirrel zonker.
Underbody: Tying thread.
Flash: Mother of Pearl Ripple Ice Dub.
Body: Dark olive brown Arizona Simi Seal Mega Dub.
Collar #1: Olive Indian hen back, trimmed on the bottom.
Collar #2: Dark olive brown Arizona Simi Seal Mega Dub.
Tools: Dubbing brush.
The 11th Annual “20 Days in September” Contest Starts Today!