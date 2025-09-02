Tying Tuesday: Top to Bottom

In this week’s Tying Tuesday, we’ve got patterns from each of the main categories—dry fly, nymph, and streamer. We kick things off with a historic pattern created by Don Martinez, who ran a a seasonal fly shop in West Yellowstone, Montana during the summers of 1932-1943. Using a pattern from Mike Valla’s The Founding Flies, Andy’s Flies shows us how to tie a pattern that may look odd to today’s anglers, but it still works. Next up, Hogan Brown from Loon demonstrates how to create a cool jig version of a mayfly nymph, one that should come in handy as tiny blue-winged olive hatches begin around the country. Finally, Kyle from AvidMax walks us through the steps to create Egan’s Poacher, a slinky jig version of a sculpin.



Golden Quail

Hook: Fine-wire dry-fly hook, sizes 12 and 14.

Thread: Tan, 8/0 or 70-denier.

Tail: Golden pheasant crescent.

Body: Orange chenille (one turn).

Wings: Quail breast feathers.

Hackle: Grizzly.

Head: Tying thread.

Adhesive: Head cement.

Jigged Lil Amigo

Hook: Mini jig hook (here an Ahrex 555), sizes 16-20.

Bead: Hareline Insta Jig Tungsten Head, 5/64-inch.

Thread: Olive, 8/0 or 70-denier.

Tail: Medium Speckled Coq de Leon.

Rib: Black wire, extra small.

Abdomen: Dark olive turkey biot.

Flash #1: Flashabou or Krystal Flash.

Wing case: Turkey tail.

Thorax: Olive FrankenDub or Antron dubbing.

Flash #2: One strand of Midge Flash.

Legs: Pheasant tail fibers.

Collar: Tying thread.

Adhesive: Thick UV resin.



Egan’s Poacher

Hook: 60-degree jig hook (here an Umpqua XC 400BL-BN5X 60), size 10.

Bead: Slotted tungsten bead, 4.6mm.

Weight: Lead-free round wire, .025.

Thread: Olive Nano Silk, 100-denier.

Tail: Pine squirrel zonker.

Underbody: Tying thread.

Flash: Mother of Pearl Ripple Ice Dub.

Body: Dark olive brown Arizona Simi Seal Mega Dub.

Collar #1: Olive Indian hen back, trimmed on the bottom.

Collar #2: Dark olive brown Arizona Simi Seal Mega Dub.

Tools: Dubbing brush.