Saltwater Fly-Fishing Legend Flip Pallot Passes Away

The fly-fishing world has lost another legendary angler and teacher. Flip Pallot—longtime guide, teacher, and host of The Walker’s Cay Chronicles, among many other accomplishments, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 26. The Instagram page for Saltwater Experience posted this tribute:

There was always a distant horizon for him. Always a next adventure. It was ever this way, and so it remains. Now the task will be to hold the lessons close to heart, and stay the course he set, and navigate the way without our North Star.

The family and friends of Philip “Flip” Pallot are terribly saddened to share the news that Flip passed away on August 26, 2025, in Thomasville, Georgia, due to complications from surgery. This was unexpected and unmooring for us all.

Flip was a searing light that streaked across the sporting world for more than half a century, illuminating the possibilities of wild places and the pursuit of adventure, and leaving a comet’s tail of stories and insights and life lessons that will never dim. He was an inspiration to 18-year-olds and 80-year-olds. His passing leaves a gaping hole in our hearts, but one we will fill by living forward in the many ways we have been changed through his presence.

For now—“Heads up,” Flip would say, “and shoulders back, and don’t start your backcast until the line is straight and the fly is moving.” We are not there yet, and so Flip’s family—wife, Diane; daughter, Brooke; brother Scott; and granddaughter Sora—ask for privacy, and his friends ask that all who knew the man and love what he stands for take a quiet interlude and turn your eyes towards his beloved Florida. It is, at this moment, 7:50 p.m. EST. It is sunset in Mims, north of the Everglades, near the banks of the St. Johns River, where Flip and his wife, Diane, have lived for 23 years.

As for Flip, he asked for nothing other than a life lived fiercely true. To all those who share in our grief, in his own sweet words: “More to come. Bye for now.”

The International Game Fish Association also paid their respects with a short biography of Flip on Instagram:

Flip Pallot, beloved outdoorsman and pioneering figure in American sportfishing, has passed away. Known to many as the total outdoorsman, Flip’s lifelong love affair with the waters of the Everglades, Biscayne Bay, and the Florida Keys began in his youth, often in the company of close friends John Emery, Norman Duncan, and Chico Fernandez.

After graduating from the University of Miami, Flip served as a linguist in the U.S. Army, stationed in Panama from 1962 to 1967, where he discovered the thrill of fishing exotic destinations. Following his honorable discharge, he pursued a career in banking before turning his passion for guiding into a full-time vocation in the Florida Keys and Everglades. His guiding career, rich with adventure, spanned more than a decade before Hurricane Andrew in 1992 forced him and his wife, Diane, to relocate to Central Florida, beginning yet another chapter of discovery and reinvention.

Flip became a household name through his work in outdoor television. After early appearances on programs such as The American Sportsman and Outdoor Life, he launched The Saltwater Angler before hosting the groundbreaking Walker’s Cay Chronicles for 15 seasons. The series is remembered as one of the most visually stunning and influential fishing programs ever produced, especially within the fly-fishing community. In addition to his work on screen, Flip wrote extensively for leading fishing publications and authored the book Mangroves, Memories and Magic. His friendship and collaborations with fellow legend Lefty Kreh are immortalized in the celebrated two-disc set All the Best: A Conversation with Flip & Lefty.

Beyond media, Flip shaped the fishing industry through his work with leading tackle and boat manufacturers. In 1998, he co-founded Hell’s Bay Boatworks, revolutionizing technical poling skiffs and setting a standard for performance that endures today. He also consulted for brands including Sage, G.Loomis, Temple Fork, Simms, Tibor, Costa, and others.

Even in later years, Flip continued to inspire anglers through conservation, philanthropy, and new media ventures such as Ford’s Fishing Frontier on the Outdoor Channel. His legacy is not only defined by innovation and adventure but also by his tireless commitment to preserving the waters and fisheries he so deeply loved.

“Flip Pallot’s impact on the sport of fishing is truly immeasurable,” stated IGFA President Jason Schratwieser. “Through his guiding, writing, television work, and innovations in boat and tackle design, he inspired countless anglers while elevating the culture of our sport. Beyond his influence in media and industry, Flip was a steadfast voice for conservation, ensuring that the waters he loved would be protected for generations to come. The IGFA proudly honors him as one of the greatest stewards of sportfishing we have ever known.”