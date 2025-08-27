Podcast: Tom Rosenbauer Learns the Secrets of the World’s Most Successful Permit Angler, Mike Ward

﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿

[Interview starts at 46:31]

Mike Ward, owner of Adipose Boat Works, recently tied Del Brown’s lifetime permit count with 513 permit caught on a fly rod. On a bamboo fly rod! Now Mike would be the first one to say he may not be the world’s best permit angler, but he has put in the time and energy to catch more than anyone else in history. And along the way he’s learned some tips that we could all benefit from. Tom Rosenbauer asked Mike to share his tips and he happily agreed. And, yes, Mike has also been skunked for days at a time when chasing permit, so it happens to all of us.

In the Fly Box segment, Tom introduces a new theme song, and he answers some of the best questions of the year, including: