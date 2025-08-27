Podcast: Tom Rosenbauer Learns the Secrets of the World’s Most Successful Permit Angler, Mike Ward
[Interview starts at 46:31]
Mike Ward, owner of Adipose Boat Works, recently tied Del Brown’s lifetime permit count with 513 permit caught on a fly rod. On a bamboo fly rod! Now Mike would be the first one to say he may not be the world’s best permit angler, but he has put in the time and energy to catch more than anyone else in history. And along the way he’s learned some tips that we could all benefit from. Tom Rosenbauer asked Mike to share his tips and he happily agreed. And, yes, Mike has also been skunked for days at a time when chasing permit, so it happens to all of us.
In the Fly Box segment, Tom introduces a new theme song, and he answers some of the best questions of the year, including:
- I saw a couple cutthroats in a high lake spawning in August and none of the fish were rising, despite plenty of insects on the water. Would one spawning pair cause to whole lake to shut down like this?
- What are some tips for casts to use on small brushy streams?
- What are some tips for getting into saltwater fly fishing after a lifetime of trout fishing?
- What advice would you give to a young fly angler who wants to make a living in the fly-fishing world?
- Can you summarize when you might use a particular type of thread in fly tying?
- What can I do to prevent my fly line loop from cracking when I attach a leader directly to the loop with a clinch knot?
- Has your view of rod length for small streams changed over time?
- If I find a great pool on a small stream, how long should I rest it before going back? A week? A month? Next year?
- I have had some broken hooks from commercial fly patterns yet on my own flies they never do this. Are commercial flies tied on lesser quality hooks? And why do some hooks bend while others break?
- Do you recommend magnifiers for tying on small flies? My eye doctor says my close vision is fine, but I still have problems.
- Should I replace my nylon tippet every year? Do fly shops make sure they rotate their tippet material so I don’t buy older tippet?
Tying Tuesday: The Spice of Life