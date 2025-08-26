Tying Tuesday: The Spice of Life

In this week’s Tying Tuesday, we’ve got three very different patterns—from a fairly standard caddis pupa/emerger to a dry fly that will catch everything from panfish to trout, to a fly-fishing version of a classic lure. We kick things off with a cool caddisfly imitation from the mind of John Barr. Tyler from AvidMax walks us through the steps to create the Graphic Caddis, which just looks all kind of buggy. Next up is one of my favorite late-season dry flies, the Cinnamon Ant. I fish it this time of year as a dropper off a bugg attractor pattern, such as a PMX or Royal Trude, to great effect.

Finally, we’ve got what may be a controversial choice: Larry Tullis’s version of the Wiggle Bug. I first encountered this fly while guiding at Copper River Lodge in Alaska in 1995, where the pattern was responsible for every fish over 30 inches that summer. In the three decades since, I’ve used Wiggle Bugs to catch trout, bass, pickerel, pike, and striped bass. The action is the water—much like a classic Flatfish lure—is so enticing that predatory fish can’t seem to resist it.

Graphic Caddis

Hook: 2X-short curved nymph hook (here Tiemco 2488), sizes 14-18.

Thread: White, 8/0 or 70-denier.

Body: Chartreuse Hareline Hollow Tubing.

Egg sac: Veevus Holographic Tinsel, small.

Wing: Black India hen-back feather.

Thorax: Ostrich herl.

Hackle: Dun dry-fly hackle.

Head: Tying thread, colored black with a marker.

Cinnamon Fire Ant

Hook: Standard dry-fly hook, sizes 12-16.

Thread: Brown, 8/0 or 70-denier.

Wing: Dun hen-feather tips.

Abdomen: Rust dry-fly dubbing.

Hackle: Brown saddle hackle.

Thorax: Rust dry-fly dubbing.

Wing: White CDC.

Head: Tying thread.

Adhesive: Head cement.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Tullis Wiggle Bug

Hook: Stinger hook (here a Gamakatsu B10s), sizes 2/0-8.

Thread: Red, 6/0 or 140-denier.

Eyes: Lead dumbbell eyes, small.

Flash: Opal white Estaz.

Tail: Flourescent tellow marabou fibers.

Body: Yellow foam, 4mm.

Hackle: Dun dry-fly hackle.

Tools: Bodkin, large whip-finish tool.

Note: Tie this pattern in any colors or color combinations you like.