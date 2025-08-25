Photos: The 9th Annual Get Trashed Delaware River Cleanup Was a Big Success

On August 16, the 9th annual Get Trashed Delaware River Cleanup took place, and it was a huge success. More than 60 volunteers came out, and together they removed 100 tires along with a huge amount of other trash from the West Branch of the Delaware River. The event is organized by Housefly Fishing and hosted by the Delaware River Club, with kayaks and shuttles provided by OARS of Hancock. Paul Kameen of Housefly sent us some great photos from this year’s cleanup.

Next year will mark the 10th anniversary of Get Trashed, scheduled for August 15, and they’re already planning to make it the biggest cleanup yet.