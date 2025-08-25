How to Splice Fly Line to Backing for Big-Game Fishing

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

There’s no better feeling than getting ripped into your backing by a huge saltwater game fish and not hearing that big Bimini twist go click, click, click through the guides—just a brilliantly smooth connection with hardly any friction at all. In this video from Ole Florida Fly Shop in Boca Raton, Capt. Michael Passalacqua demonstrates how to splice your backing to your fly line for the smoothest connection possible. It’s a simple process—and if you’re not swapping out fly lines often, it’s the best way to do it. This tutorial covers splicing 30-pound-test backing (Micron/Dacron) to a 9- to 12-weight line.

A Daho rigging needle makes threading much easier, and Loon UV Knot Sense on the connection adds durability and helps it stand up to long-term wear and abuse.