Legendary Fly Tier A.K. Best Passes Away

On Thursday, August 21, the family of A.K. Best announced that he had passed away at the age of 92 after a brief illness. A commercial fly tier and author of books such as Production Fly Tying (1989), A.K.’s Fly Box (1996), and Advanced Fly Tying (2001), Best was a close friend of John Gierach and appeared in many of the late author’s stories. He also wrote for Fly, Rod & Reel magazine for many years.

On Best’s Facebook page, his children wrote:

The day before he passed, he shared his wish that when “he bowed out of this life,” his daughters and grandchildren “would be happy.” He was in very good spirits, in peace and ready.

For more about AK Best’s life, check out his extensive Wikipedia entry