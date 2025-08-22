Paying Tribute to the Great Bud Lilly

Bud Lilly’s Trout Shop opened in West Yellowstone, Montana, in 1952, and he ran it for more than three decades. Even after new owners took over in 1982, the name remained until 2020 because Lilly had created such an iconic brand. His shop was a Mecca for fly fishers from around the world, and his catalog brought a taste of Montana to those living elsewhere. It was recently announced that Lilly will be part of the 2025 class of inductees—along with Paul Weamer, Adriano Manocchia, Walt Carpenter, and Izaak Walton—into the Fly Fishing Hall of Fame.

Writing in Daily Montanan, George Ochenski pays tribute:

A paean is “a fervent expression of joy or praise.” When it comes to the long and ongoing struggle to preserve the incredible legacy of Montana’s world-famous trout fishing rivers and streams, Bud Lilly, who was recently inducted into the National Fly Fishing Hall of Fame, deserves every bit of the praise — and the joy.

For thousands of young anglers the beautiful flies pictured in Bud Lilly’s catalog brought dreams of fishing the Holy Waters of Montana’s legendary trout streams. For those lucky enough to actually spend time in Bud’s West Yellowstone Trout Shop, the array of those concoctions of fur and feathers tied so artfully on tiny hooks was dizzying — although few of us had enough money to buy even a fraction of what we so fervently wanted to tie to our leaders.

