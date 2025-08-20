Podcast: Late Summer Terrestrials, with Jenny Mayrell-Woodruff
[Interview starts at 40:26]
This week, Tom Rosenbauer posted a classic podcast from 2018, in which he talks to Jenny Mayrell-Woodruff—the Orvis-endorsed Freshwater Guide of the Year for that year. Jenny now lives in Norfork, Arkanasas, and she took time out of her very busy schedule to share her knowledge of late-summer terrestrial fishing. It’s an educational podcast and a timely one.
In the Fly Box, Tom explores a wide range of topics, as usual:
- How to transition from small trout streams to big rivers.
- Why do I keep missing fish when fishing mouse patterns at night?
- Can I use perfection loops in the middle of my leader to add droppers?
- What is the best way to touch up the blades of nippers?
- How do I make my fly attract trout by its entry into the water?
- What happens to Tricos when nighttime air temperatures don’t go below 70 degrees?
- Do tippet rings wear out?
- Do you measure the cast length from your body or from the rod tip?
- How do you prospect for trout in long, slow pools?
- What do you do if a big trout runs downstream and the water is too deep to wade below it?
←Previous Story
Tying Tuesday: From the Catskills to the Bass Pond
Show Comments