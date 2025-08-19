Tying Tuesday: From the Catskills to the Bass Pond

August 19, 2025 By: Phil Monahan

This week’s Tying Tuesday features three very different patterns that relate to different corners of the sport. First, Hogan Brown of Loon Outdoors teaches us to tie a jig-nymph pattern with an ominous-sounding name. Next, Matt O’Neal of Savage Flies shares an all-purpose Catskills-style dry fly that should work as both a prospecting pattern and an imitation of a variety of mayflies. Finally, the folks at Dressed Irons share a Terry and Roxanne Wilson pattern that can be fished along the bottom or swung high in the water column as a streamer.

CDC Dark Lord Jig Nymph
Hook: Ahrex FW555 Barbless CZ Mini Jig Hook, size 14.
Bead: Copper Hareline Insta Jig, .
Thread: Black, 8/0 or 70-denier.
Tails: Black goose biots.
Rib: Copper wire, small.
Back: Turkey tail.
Body: Black peacock Arizona Simi Seal.
Collar: Dark dun CDC feather.
Legs: Mallard flank fibers.
Wings: Amber goose biots.
Head: Tying thread.

Dorato’s Hare’s Ear Dry
Hook: Standard barbless dry-fly hook, sizes 14-20.
Thread: Black, 8/0 or 70-denier.
Wing: Wood-duck color mallard flank fibers.
Tails: Grizzly hackle fibers.
Body: Hare’s mask dubbing.
Hackle: Brown and grizzly dry-fly hackle.
Head: Tying thread.

Wilson’s Bass Bully
Hook: Stinger hook (here a Gamakatsu B10S), size 4-8.
Thread: Fluorescent chartreuse, 6/0 or 140-denier.
Eyes: Red dumbbel eyes, medium.
Adhesive #1: Head cement.
Tail: Fluorescent chartreuse Zonker strip.
Rear Body: Chartreuse Pearl Estaz.
Mid Body: Red Estaz.
Legs: Lime green round-rubber legs, medium.
Adhesive #3: Thread wax.
Head: Fluorescent green sculpin wool, in a dubbing loop.
Adhesive #3: Head cement.
Tools: Dubbing whirl, dubbing brush, half-hitch tool.