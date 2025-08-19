Tying Tuesday: From the Catskills to the Bass Pond
This week’s Tying Tuesday features three very different patterns that relate to different corners of the sport. First, Hogan Brown of Loon Outdoors teaches us to tie a jig-nymph pattern with an ominous-sounding name. Next, Matt O’Neal of Savage Flies shares an all-purpose Catskills-style dry fly that should work as both a prospecting pattern and an imitation of a variety of mayflies. Finally, the folks at Dressed Irons share a Terry and Roxanne Wilson pattern that can be fished along the bottom or swung high in the water column as a streamer.
CDC Dark Lord Jig Nymph
Hook: Ahrex FW555 Barbless CZ Mini Jig Hook, size 14.
Bead: Copper Hareline Insta Jig, .
Thread: Black, 8/0 or 70-denier.
Tails: Black goose biots.
Rib: Copper wire, small.
Back: Turkey tail.
Body: Black peacock Arizona Simi Seal.
Collar: Dark dun CDC feather.
Legs: Mallard flank fibers.
Wings: Amber goose biots.
Head: Tying thread.
Dorato’s Hare’s Ear Dry
Hook: Standard barbless dry-fly hook, sizes 14-20.
Thread: Black, 8/0 or 70-denier.
Wing: Wood-duck color mallard flank fibers.
Tails: Grizzly hackle fibers.
Body: Hare’s mask dubbing.
Hackle: Brown and grizzly dry-fly hackle.
Head: Tying thread.
Wilson’s Bass Bully
Hook: Stinger hook (here a Gamakatsu B10S), size 4-8.
Thread: Fluorescent chartreuse, 6/0 or 140-denier.
Eyes: Red dumbbel eyes, medium.
Adhesive #1: Head cement.
Tail: Fluorescent chartreuse Zonker strip.
Rear Body: Chartreuse Pearl Estaz.
Mid Body: Red Estaz.
Legs: Lime green round-rubber legs, medium.
Adhesive #3: Thread wax.
Head: Fluorescent green sculpin wool, in a dubbing loop.
Adhesive #3: Head cement.
Tools: Dubbing whirl, dubbing brush, half-hitch tool.
