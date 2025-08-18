Wild-Trout Advocates Face a Battle in Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is proceeding with a controversial plan to stock and study a Class A wild trout water. Critics claim the exercise is being driven less by science than by social pressure, with troubling implications for other prized streams. At its July meeting, the agency’s board approved, 7-2, a notice of rulemaking to stock rainbow trout in a three-mile stretch of Freeman Run in Potter County and to monitor impacts on wild brown trout for five years, beginning next spring. . . . Opponents of the plan say the commission already has enough evidence to know that adding rainbow trout will degrade the self-sustaining fishery.

Click here for the full story in Fly Fisherman