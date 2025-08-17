Non-Native Fish to be Removed from Parts of Rocky Mountain National Park

A section of the western side of Rocky Mountain National Park will close for the final week of August, as state biologists work to remove all non-native fish from the Grand Ditch and its tributaries within the park. This will allow for the reintroduction of greenback cutthroat trout—Colorado’s state fish—to their native range in the headwaters of the Cache la Poudre River, the National Park Service (NPS) said. Non-native trout, including brook trout, are currently in those waters. The effort is part of the Poudre Headwaters Project, a keystone undertaking for the Rocky Mountain Flycasters Chapter of Trout Unlimited, and will be led by biologists with the U.S. Forest Service.

Click here for the full story on denver7.com