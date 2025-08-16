Video: How a Fly Reel is Made

August 16, 2025 By: Phil Monahan

Do you understand how bar stock becomes a “puck” and then a reel spool or frame? In this cool video from The New Fly Fisher, design engineer Dan Hurford walks us through the machining processes that take raw metal and turn it into a beautiful, functional Abel fly reel. The modern machines—as well as human craftspeople—that make this happen are fascinating, and you’ll learn a few cool terms along the way.