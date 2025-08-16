Video: How a Fly Reel is Made
Do you understand how bar stock becomes a “puck” and then a reel spool or frame? In this cool video from The New Fly Fisher, design engineer Dan Hurford walks us through the machining processes that take raw metal and turn it into a beautiful, functional Abel fly reel. The modern machines—as well as human craftspeople—that make this happen are fascinating, and you’ll learn a few cool terms along the way.
←Previous Story
Video About Joe Humphreys Wins National Student Journalism Award
Next Story→
Non-Native Fish to be Removed from Parts of Rocky Mountain National Park
Show Comments