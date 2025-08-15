Video About Joe Humphreys Wins National Student Journalism Award

A video feature about legendary Penn State fly-fishing instructor Joe Humphreys—which aired last October on the “Centre County Report” newscast—earned its producer, Haley Jacobs, a national student Edward R. Murrow Award. The three-minute-long segment, “Trout and Tradition: The Legacy of Joe Humphreys,” focuses on the milestones of Humpreys’s legendary angling life. Jacobs, a senior in the Department of Journalism at the time of the report, graduated in May and now works at a Florida news station.