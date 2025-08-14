Podcast: 10 Mistakes to Avoid When Learning to Fly Fish, with Phil Monahan and Tom Rosenbauer

﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿

[Interview starts at 30:31]

Tom Rosenbauer knows that a lot of his listeners are relatively new to the fly-fishing game, and so he asked MidCurrent Editor-in-Chief Phil Monahan—who also helps people through this sometimes-steep learning curve—to share ten pitfalls you may want to avoid when learning the game. (Phil also has a book for brand-new fly fishers coming out in November.)

Tom says that he’s willing to bet that even the experts out there make some of these mistakes every time you go out. He readily admits that many of these errors creep into his fishing, as well.

In the Fly Box, Tom answers some basic and not-so-basic questions, including: