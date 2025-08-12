Get Ready for the NEW “20 Days in September” Contest!

Although astronomical summer doesn’t end until September 21st, the kids will soon be heading back to school, and the nights are growing increasingly crisp. It’s a time to reflect on how well you spent the longest days of the year.

Back in 2014, I had a tough summer, fishing-wise, so to make up for it, I set myself a goal: to go fishing 20 days during the month of September. Thus was born the “20 Days in September” Project. I had so much fun—and enjoyed my time on the water so much—that I opened up the project to everyone and turned it into a photo contest that I ran on the Orvis Fly Fishing blog and social media. For the next 10 years, the contest attracted more and more participants, many of whom told us what a blast they had trying to complete the challenge.

The contest is GREAT fun. Each year it’s encouraged me to find new local waters and revisit long neglected “fishin’ holes” in order to add variety to the month. It’s also encouraged me to get creative when I’ve had to do non-fishing related travel. I’ve managed 20+ each of the past two years and really, really look forward to doing it again.

—Mike Sepelak, Pittsboro, NC

Get Ready to Fish!

I am excited to announce that “20 Days in September” lives on as a partnership among MidCurrent, Orvis, and Scientific Anglers. Here’s how it works:

Make an honest attempt to get on the water 20 times during September. Of course, these don’t have to be full or even half days of angling. Just 10 casts are enough to count on any given day. So steal time whenever you can: before work, at lunchtime, after work, or . . . (cough) during work. On weekends, get in a few casts around family time, kids’ sports, or yard work. You don’t have to complete the 20 days to win.

This is not just about trout. Any species and kinds of water are eligible—from bass and pike in lakes, to stripers and bonefish in saltwater, to carp in canals. If you can catch it on a fly, it’s game. The only limitation is that the fish must be caught during the month of September 2025. Take pictures of your fish, the water, your fellow anglers, the flies you’re using, or anything else. To promote good fish handling, photos may not show trout held out of the water. With so much low, warm water around the country, we want to ensure that trout are released as quickly as possible, with no extra time out of the water for photos.

Post your photos to Instagram with the hashtag #20sepdays and tag @midcurrent, @orvisflyfishing, and @scientificanglers. (Only photos using the hashtag and all three tags will be eligible!) At the end of the month, we’ll go through all the photos and pick 10 finalists. Then we’ll let you vote for the winners!

Prizes!

The prizes up for grabs (subject to change) are worth the effort:

First Place

Orvis Superfine Graphite 5-weight fly rod, Battenkill Click reel +

SA Magnitude Smooth Trout Expert Clear Tip Float fly line.

Second Place

Clearwater Reel & Spools 3-Pack + three SA lines.

Third Place

Orvis Sling Pack + assortmen t of Absolute Leader and Tippet

More details to come, but start planning now!

Contest kicks off on September 1st