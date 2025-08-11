Could Artificial Clouds Help Western Trout Streams?

“Cloud seeding” has been in the news most recently because of conspiracy theories about the devastating Texas floods last month, but in an article on MeatEater, Eli Fournier discusses how scientists are trying to work out a more beneficial (and realistic) use of the technology:

Every summer, trout streams in the West face hot, low water conditions, making for tough fishing—and sometimes lethal conditions for trout. In Montana, famed trout streams like the Big Hole and Beaverhead are plagued with fishing restrictions and sometimes full-on closures in July and August. But what if there was a way to nip the problem in the bud and increase the overall water supply to begin with?