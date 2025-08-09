TFO Introduces the Dispatch Rod and Reel Kit

By: Rick Mikesell

New for 2025, Temple Fork Outfitters has announced the Dispatch series, an all-in-one fly rod and reel kit aimed at new and progressing anglers. According to TFO, each Dispatch rod is built with a moderate action that provides a smooth, forgiving feel ideal for improving timing and technique, while still delivering enough power for anglers looking to advance their skills.

Each kit includes a rod, a lightweight aluminum reel, premium line setup, and a travel-ready Cordura rod-and-reel carrier. All models are backed by TFO’s full lifetime warranty.

Rod Design and Features

TFO reports that the Dispatch rod blank is designed with a deep-loading moderate action, helping anglers develop fundamental casting skills. The 4- through 6-weight models feature half-wells premium cork grips, while the 8-weight comes with a full-wells grip and fighting butt for added control. The rods include double-foot anodized stainless-steel snake guides and SiC-style stripping guides, chosen for strength and reduced friction.

Available Models

8’6″ 4-weight: Suited for smaller water and technical dry-fly presentations.

9′ 5-weight: The all-around trout setup for medium and larger rivers.

9′ 6-weight: Built for larger trout, windy days, and heavier rigs.

9′ 8-weight: Designed for bass, streamers, and light saltwater use.

Kit Components

Each Dispatch kit comes fully rigged and ready to fish right out of the box. TFO includes a sealed cast-and-machined aluminum Dispatch reel matched to the rod, a two-tone fly line with backing and leader, and a rugged Cordura case for safe and simple transport. The line comes looped for easy rigging and is pre-spooled for convenience.

My first ever new fly rod and reel—after fishing a thrift-store fiberglass Eagle Claw and a beat-up Pflueger Medalist for some time—came as part of one of TFO’s original kit offerings. I caught a lot of great fish on that setup and learned more than a few lessons along the way. It certainly wasn’t a lifetime rod, but it was excellent for its place in the progression of an angler. With the Dispatch, TFO aims to offer that same opportunity to a new generation of anglers.

Look for all new products at your local TFO dealer or at tforods.com later in 2025.