Winners Announced for the 2025 Stimmies Fly Fishing Film Awards

The results are in! The 2025 Stimmies has wrapped up its biggest and most exciting season yet, with the highest voter participation in Stimmies history and overwhelming feedback that this year’s films were the best in competition to date. Presented by Scientific Anglers, Fly Fusion Magazine, and IF4™, the Stimmies celebrates excellence in fly-fishing filmmaking from around the globe, welcoming entries from both emerging and professional filmmakers.

This year’s competition introduced five distinct categories for the first time: Freshwater, Saltwater, Salmon & Steelhead, Soul of the Story, and Angler’s Choice Best Film Overall. Each finalist was hand-selected by a panel of industry judges before heading into a month-long public vote, powered by a high-reach digital campaign and viewed by thousands of passionate anglers worldwide.

All winning films will be featured on Fly Fusion Streaming, fly fishing’s premier digital film platform, and the Overall Angler’s Choice winner earns a coveted opportunity to be featured in the 2026 International Fly Fishing Film Festival or 2025 Fly Fusion Trout Tour.

2025 Winning Films

Salmon & Steelhead Category Winner and Angler’s Choice Best Film

In Pursuit by Lucas Parry

With the most total votes across all categories, In Pursuit captured the hearts and minds of the fly-fishing community worldwide.

Synopsis: More than the moments social media captures, this film is about the process—the grit, devotion, and quiet persistence that binds anglers to water. At the heart of this film? One angler’s relentless pursuit of steelhead.

Freshwater Category Winner

For the Trout by Justin Herd

Synopsis: Join us as we fly fish for some big northern pike using streamers with @Campbelloutfitters. An abundance of large northern pike have taken over these waters, making it a hard place to be a trout. In this fly fishing short film, we help level the playing field and make a meal out of one trout-eating pike caught on the fly.

Saltwater Category Winner

A Fly Fisherman’s Wife by Gilbert Rowley

Synopsis: After 18 years of marriage and raising five kids, Angie joins her husband Gilbert on her first fly fishing trip in Belize. From beach days to chasing bonefish and tarpon, this story is one of patience, love, and newfound passion for life on the water.

Soul of the Story Category Winner

Carson by Jesse Males

Synopsis: In Montana, Carson is a bug freak—literally. Watch as he captures insects streamside and crafts flies on the spot to match the hatch with scientific precision and unmatched passion.