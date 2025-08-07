Patagonia Launches New Fly Fishing Gear for 2026

By: Rick Mikesell

Following a strong 2025 season that saw the release of the updated Swiftcurrent wader line and a well-received overhaul of the Stealth pack collection, Patagonia has announced several new products for 2026. The updates expand their technical wading and sun protection offerings while adding fresh options for anglers targeting both saltwater and freshwater.

Swiftcurrent Traverse Wading Pants

Patagonia’s new Swiftcurrent Traverse Wading Pants are designed for anglers who don’t need the full coverage of chest waders. According to the manufacturer, the Traverse Pants offer a lightweight, low-bulk option ideal for beach fishing, warm climates, and travel. Built with a 4-layer, 5.6-oz H2No® Performance Standard shell made from 100 percent recycled materials, the pants are engineered for long-term durability and field-tested comfort.

The waistband expands for easier on-off use, and the secure fit is enhanced by a repatterned crotch gusset, articulated seat and legs, and anatomical booties. Tool docks are integrated into the belt loops, and two thigh pockets with drain holes provide quick access storage. Heavy-duty scuff guards protect high-wear areas at the ankles. Manufactured in a Fair Trade Certified facility.

River Salt Wading Boots II

An evolution of the original, the River Salt Wading Boots II are designed from the sole up for anglers moving between saltwater and freshwater. Patagonia reports the boots use Vibram® Megagrip soles for traction on everything from rocky shorelines to slick skiff decks. The abrasion-resistant Cordura® nylon mesh uppers are lightweight and fast drying, while the high collar and ankle strap add support and help keep out sand and grit.

Sizing is optimized for use with 4mm wader booties. Patagonia recommends sizing down one full size when wearing thin liner socks.

Capilene® Cool Sun Tops

Patagonia expands its sun protection line with the Capilene® Cool Sun Tops, available in both a hooded and crewneck version. These garments are rated UPF 40+ by design, not through chemical treatment, and the company states the protection will not wash out over time.

According to Patagonia, the fabric uses a unique structure to block, scatter, and reflect over 97.5 percent of UV rays, while remaining breathable and fast drying in exposed conditions.

The tops are built to perform in the hottest and most demanding environments without the typical compromises of chemically treated fabrics or heavier, less breathable materials.

Look for all new products at your local Patagonia dealer or at patagonia.com in early 2026.</font