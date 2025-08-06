Podcast: Fly Fishing in Chesapeake Bay, with Scott Barmby

﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿

[Interview starts at 35:56]

Tom Rosenbauer’s guest this week is Scott Barmby, director of the Orvis Chesapeake Fly Fishing Schools, who educates us on threats to the bay’s population of striped bass, and also the many fly-fishing opportunities in the areay. It’s a vast ecosystem that I didn’t know much about, so it was interesting to me and I am sure it will be to you. I think you’ll learn some surprising things about this national treasure.

In the Fly Box segment, there are lots of comments and tips from listeners as well as questions, including: