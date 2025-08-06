Podcast: Fly Fishing in Chesapeake Bay, with Scott Barmby
[Interview starts at 35:56]
Tom Rosenbauer’s guest this week is Scott Barmby, director of the Orvis Chesapeake Fly Fishing Schools, who educates us on threats to the bay’s population of striped bass, and also the many fly-fishing opportunities in the areay. It’s a vast ecosystem that I didn’t know much about, so it was interesting to me and I am sure it will be to you. I think you’ll learn some surprising things about this national treasure.
In the Fly Box segment, there are lots of comments and tips from listeners as well as questions, including:
- A listener reminds people of the importance of making your presence known on the river
- A listener gives some other tips for night fishing for trout and smallmouth bass.
- A listener reminds us that catch-and-release is a valuable tool in certain fisheries, for both management and economic reasons.
- Do you have any tips on keeping track of what leader you have on your line?
- Do you think trout that are close to a hiking path avoid that side of the river because they are constantly spooked?
- A listener wants to know which vintage Orvis reel he should put on a small stream rod.
- Can you give me some tips on keeping the deer hair on top of the hook shank when tying Sparkle Duns?
- After making a cast with tight line nymphing, how do I tell when my point fly is on the bottom?
- Is a 6-weight rod strong enough for Labrador brook trout?
- Do you know of any way to remove rust from a hook eye to prevent abrasion of the knot?
