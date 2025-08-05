Tying Tuesday: Late-Summer Selections

In this week’s Tying Tuesday, we’re featuring four cool patterns that should come in handy this time of year. We kick things off with Gary Morin tying an elegant Rusty Spinner with a CDC wing that should cause the pattern to lie in the surface film, just like the real thing. Next up, the folks from Caddis Fly Shop offer a slim Soft Hackle version of any cream-colored mayfly, such as a PMD or a light Cahill, that can be fished in a variety of ways—dead-drifted, under a dry fly, or swung across the current. For those anglers in search of a subtle articulated leech imitation, Hogan Brown’s Wiggle Worm is a great choice. Finally, Kypes & Stripes Outdoors shows us how to tie a variation of the traditional Peacock Caddis, and it should perform great on freestone streams.

CDC Rusty Spinner

Hook: Standard dry-fly hook, size 14.

Thread: White Nano Silk, 18/0 or 30-denier.

Wings: Gray/natural CDC puff.

Tails: Spade-hackle fibers.

Body: Rusty brown turkey biot.

Thorax: Rusty Spinner Dry Fly Dub.

Lucent PMD/Soft Cahill

Hook: Sneck-bend dry-fly hook (here an Ahrex LE810), size 12.

Thread: Cream, 8/0 or 70-denier.

Tag: Pink Fluoro Fiber.

Tip: Pearl Magnum Flashabou.

Body: Tying thread.

Adhesive #1: Solarez Bone Dry UV-cure resin.

Dubbing bump: March brown Tactical Dry Fly Dub.

Hackle: Natural Hungarian partridge neck hackle.

Head: Tying thread.

Adhesive #2: Solarez Bone Dry UV-cure resin.

Hogan’s Wiggle Worm

Tail Section

Shank: Blane Chocklett Shank, 10mm.

Thread: Black, 8/0 or 140-denier.

Tail: Hawgfish Area 51 Chenille.

Body: Black Arizona Simi Seal Dubbing.

Main Body

Hook: 1X-long Stinger hook (here a Gamakatsu B10S), size 2.

Bead: Black tungsten bead, 3/16-inch.

Connector: Black Senyo Intruder Trailer Hook Wire.

Thread: Black, 8/0 or 140-denier.

Body: Black Polar Chenille.

Legs: Purple Blue Speck Senyo Fusion Legs.

Collar: Black Arizona Simi Seal Dubbing.

Tools: Tungsten carbide scissors*, dubbing brush.

Peacock Caddis

Hook: Standard dry-fly hook, sizes 10-14.

Thread: Black, 6/0 or 140-denier.

Body: Peacock herl.

Wing: Deer hair, cleaned and stacked.

Hackle: Brown or grizzly saddle hackle, one size large.

Thorax: Purple dubbing of choice.

Head: Tying thread.

