Video: How to Cast in Tight Spaces

When you’re fishing small streams with a lot of overhead tree branches and streamside vegetation, casting can be a problem. In this video, Charity Rutter of R and R Fly Fishing in East Tennessee shows Brian Flechsig how she manages her rod tip and line to ensure that the fly gets to the fish. They keys are to employ a roll cast as much as possible and to keep your tip from directing your line in dangerous directions.

Click here to check out Charity’s great book,

Fly Fishing the Great Smoky Mountains National Park,

in the MidCurrent Marketplace.