How Bucket Biologists are Destroying Maine’s Coldwater Fisheries

What compels a person to willfully introduce bass into a classic trout or salmon fishery? Is it a revenge crime, a payback to the Fish and Wildlife Department for some wrong — real or imagined? Do these individuals, in a moment of deluded thinking, fancy themselves as some kind of fishing activists hell-bent on transforming Maine into their own fantasy concept of a diverse fishery? The state of Maine is now offering a $6,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for one illegal introduction.

