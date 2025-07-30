Podcast: Mousing at Night for Monster Brown Trout, with Joe Cermele

﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿

[Interview starts at 40:00]

Tom Rosenbauer’s guest this week is Joe Cermele, whom you may know from his podcast, “Cut and Retie,” or from his work over the years at Field & Stream as a writer and videographer. Joe loves hunting big trout, and one of his favorite ways of fishing for them is night fishing with mouse flies. Joe is always fun and informative, and you’ll surely enjoy this discussion.

In the Fly Box segment, there are some especially interesting questions, including: