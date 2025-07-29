Tying Tuesday: Summertime Surface Patterns

In this week’s Tying Tuesday, we’ve got three cool surface patterns for trout and panfish that are ideal for late summer. We kick things off with an ingenious PMD imitation that mimics a crippled dun, stuck in the surface film. Trout know that these cripples can’t fly away and make for an easy meal. Next up is an ant pattern with plenty of fish-attracting features and enough foam to keep it on the surface, even in choppy water. Finally, when your trout streams get too warm, it’s time to chase bass and panfish on you local still waters. The Panfish Gurglar—which you can tie in a variety of colors—is a great choice for producing topwater action.

Side Sleeper PMD

Hook: Curved Klinkhamer hook (here an Ahrex 524), size 14.

Thread: Yellow Nano Silk, 12/0 or 50-denier.

Shuck: March Brown EP Trigger Point Fibers.

Wing: Lemon gray EP Trigger Point Fibers.

Post: Yellow Hareline Hi-Float Foam, 2mm.

Hackle base: Camel Uni Flexx.

Hackle: Pale Yellow saddle hackle, trimmed on the bottom.

Body: PMD Olive Dun Hareline Microfine Dry Dub.

Improved Power Ant

Hook: 2X-long dry-fly hook (Ahrex FW570), sizes 10-16.

Thread: Black, 8/0 or 70-denier.

Back: Black MFC High Rise Foam, 1mm.

Abdomen: Black Superfine dubbing.

Flash: Pearl Flashabou.

Wing: Bleached bull-elk hair, cleaned and stacked.

Hackle: Brown hackle, one size large and trimmed on bottom.

Legs: White Sexi Floss.

Thorax: Black Superfine dubbing.

Head: Tying thread.

Tools: Hair clip.

Panfish Gurgler

Hook: 2X-long nymph hook (here a Risen 9231), size 12.

Thread: Black, 6/0 or 140-denier.

Tail: Striped yellow marabou.

Flash: Yellow Krystal Flash.

Back/head: Yellow Eva Foam, 2mm.

Body: Pearl Cactus Chenille, trimmed on top.

Legs: Yellow/black Centipede Legs, small.

Collar: Yellow StarBurst Dubbing.\

Adhesive: Solarez Ultra Thin UV Resin.