Podcast: All About Public Lands and a Major Win, with Joel Pederson of TRCP

[Interview starts at 25:56]

We’ve recently won a big battle for public lands, and Tom Rosenbauer’s guest this week, Joel Pedersen of Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, fills us in on what we’ve won and what we need to keep an eye on for the future. But the podcast is much more than that. Joel educates us on the differences between the major classes of public lands—National Forests, BLM land, National Parks, and Wilderness areas—just what uses are allowed on each, and who makes the decision on extractive industries in these vast tracts of land that WE as citizens and taxpayers own.

In the Fly Box, as usual there are some great questions that might benefit your own fly fishing, including: