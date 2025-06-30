Senator Withdraws Proposal to Sell Off Public Land

After massive public outcry about language in the Budget Reconciliation Bill that would put millions of acres of public land on the auction block, Sen. Mike Lee of Utah has withdrawn the proposal. This is a big win for anglers, hunters, and anyone who loves to explore the incredible landscapes, woods, and waters of the West. But before we start doing a victory dance, keep in mind that the battle to protect public land from development is not over, as Lee himself explained:

“I continue to believe the federal government owns far too much land—land it is mismanaging and in many cases ruining for the next generation. Under Democratic presidents, massive swaths of the West are being locked away from the people who live there, with no meaningful resources,” he continued on X. “President Trump promised to put underutilized federal land to work for American families, and I look forward to helping him achieve that in a way that respects the legacy of our public lands and reflects the values of the people who use them most.”

