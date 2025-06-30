How Fly Rods Are Made: A Fascinating Tour of the Orvis Rod Shop

Have you ever wondered how a fly rod is made? A couple years ago, the Magnolia Network toured the Orvis Rod Shop in Manchester, Vermont, and they recently posted the video on Youtube. What always surprises first-time visitors is just how hands-on the process is, even in one of the world’s most technologically advanced rod shops. These are real craftspeople who take pride in the rods they build, even if they aren’t all fly fishers themselves.