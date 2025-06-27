Fly-Fishing Word of the Day: Voltinism

Although I’ve been fly fishing for more than 35 years, I still enjoy learning new things about the sport. In this short video, entomologist Maggie Heumann explains the concept of voltinism as it relates to aquatic insects. Will it help you catch more fish? Maybe, since it will help you think specifically about when different species hatch each year. Will you be able to impress your fishing buddies by dropping the term in casual conversation? Absolutely.