Podcast: Tom Rosenbauer Talks to Rick Mikesell About Catching Carp on the Fly

[Interview starts at 49:05]

On the latest Orvis Fly-Fishing Podcast, Tom Rosenbauer interviews MidCurrent’s own Rick Mikesell about how to get started fly-fishing for carp. Rick is a carp fanatic and guides anglers for “golden bones” on the rivers around his home in Denver. Here’s Tom’s description of the podcast:

I offer no apologies for being a carp evangelist. They live almost anywhere, they are here to stay (they were stocked in many places in North America even before brown trout), and they are the hardest-fighting fish in fresh water. They are also fascinating creatures that can be a challenge to catch—which is why most of us fish with a fly rod. Rick Mikesell [49:05] of Denver is one of the best carp anglers I know and a terrific teacher and he gives us a great introduction on how to pursue these worthwhile fly-rod targets.

In the Fly Box this week, we have some interesting requests, including many questions about leaders and tippet.