Podcast: Tom Rosenbauer Talks to Rick Mikesell About Catching Carp on the Fly
[Interview starts at 49:05]
On the latest Orvis Fly-Fishing Podcast, Tom Rosenbauer interviews MidCurrent’s own Rick Mikesell about how to get started fly-fishing for carp. Rick is a carp fanatic and guides anglers for “golden bones” on the rivers around his home in Denver. Here’s Tom’s description of the podcast:
I offer no apologies for being a carp evangelist. They live almost anywhere, they are here to stay (they were stocked in many places in North America even before brown trout), and they are the hardest-fighting fish in fresh water. They are also fascinating creatures that can be a challenge to catch—which is why most of us fish with a fly rod. Rick Mikesell [49:05] of Denver is one of the best carp anglers I know and a terrific teacher and he gives us a great introduction on how to pursue these worthwhile fly-rod targets.
In the Fly Box this week, we have some interesting requests, including many questions about leaders and tippet.
- What fly line should I use on my Helios 2 rod for dry-fly fishing?
- What can I do to prevent my tippet from kinking?
- What can you do when small stream trout refuse your fly?
- I have been using heavier tippet and seem to be doing just as well as with lighter tippet. What is your take on this?
- Is there a big difference between various brands of tippet material?
- Can I just add a tippet ring to my 9-foot 4X leader to make a nymph leader?
- Should the butt section of my nymph leader be made from fluorocarbon?
- What should I take on a multi-day fishing trip that I would not normally think of?
- Why am I foul-hooking so many trout and whitefish this year?
- What do you think of furled leaders?
- What rod should I get for my 8-year-old daughter? What rig should I start her out with?
- What do you think of Crocs as inexpensive wading shoes?
- What can you tell me about an older Orvis rod I purchased?
- How can I tighten the drag on an older spring-and-pawl fly reel?
- What is the deal with all these multi-fly rigs? Am I missing something by using a single fly?
- Do people fish for trout with poppers?
- Do I need sinking agents as well as flotants?
- At the end of my drift I stripped in a dry fly and got strikes. Should I change my setup and move my flies a bit?
Tying Tuesday: Dry or Die for Summer Trout