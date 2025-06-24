Tying Tuesday: Dry or Die for Summer Trout
Since we have officially entered summer, this week’s Tying Tuesday is all about dry flies. To kick things off, Davie McPhail demonstrates a cool, buggy caddisfly imitation that uses a bunch of looped CDC feathers as an underwing. Although he’s using self-dyed feathers, you can tie this in whatever colors will match the naturals on your streams. Next up, we’ve got a different take on the foam ant from Kypes & Stripes Outdoors. The Timber Ant rides more like an emerger, as the butt end will start to sink after it’s absorbed some water. Finally, my old friend Rob Streeter gives a quick-and-dirty lesson on how to tie the Mr. Rapidan, created by another old friend, Harry W. Murray, to fish the brook-trout streams of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Hot tip: it works on mountain trout anywhere.
CDC & Feather Wing Caddis
Hook: Short-shank dry-fly hook (here a Fulling Mill 1510), size 12.
Thread: Rusty brown, 8/0 or 70-denier.
Underwing: 3 light cinnamon CDC feathers.
Body: Dark cinnamon CDC feathers.
Wing: Hen pheasant slips.
Horns: Moose-mane hairs.
Thorax: Dark cinnamon CDC feathers.
Head: Tying thread.
Adhesive: Head cement.
Timber Ant
Hook: Standard dry-fly hook, size 10.
Thread: Black, 6/0 or 1400-denier.
Tails: White round-rubber legs.
Rib: Copper wire, brassie size.
Body: Purple chaos UV-X ET Dubbing.
Wing: Wood-grain craft foam, 2mm.
Sighter: Orange craft foam, 2mm.
Head: Black craft foam, 2mm.
Legs: White round-rubber legs.
Thorax: Black/red Arizona Dubbing.
Adhesive: Head cement.
Mr. Rapidan
Hook: Standard Barbless dry-fly hook, size 12.
Thread: Tan, 8/0 or 70-denier.
Tail: Moose body hair.
Wing: Yellow calftail.
Body: Quill Gordon dubbing.
Hackle: Grizzly and brown.
Head: Tying thread.
Adhesive: Head cement.
St. Croix Introduces Tannic Series Fly Rods for Warmwater Anglers