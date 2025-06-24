Tying Tuesday: Dry or Die for Summer Trout

Since we have officially entered summer, this week’s Tying Tuesday is all about dry flies. To kick things off, Davie McPhail demonstrates a cool, buggy caddisfly imitation that uses a bunch of looped CDC feathers as an underwing. Although he’s using self-dyed feathers, you can tie this in whatever colors will match the naturals on your streams. Next up, we’ve got a different take on the foam ant from Kypes & Stripes Outdoors. The Timber Ant rides more like an emerger, as the butt end will start to sink after it’s absorbed some water. Finally, my old friend Rob Streeter gives a quick-and-dirty lesson on how to tie the Mr. Rapidan, created by another old friend, Harry W. Murray, to fish the brook-trout streams of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Hot tip: it works on mountain trout anywhere.

CDC & Feather Wing Caddis

Hook: Short-shank dry-fly hook (here a Fulling Mill 1510), size 12.

Thread: Rusty brown, 8/0 or 70-denier.

Underwing: 3 light cinnamon CDC feathers.

Body: Dark cinnamon CDC feathers.

Wing: Hen pheasant slips.

Horns: Moose-mane hairs.

Thorax: Dark cinnamon CDC feathers.

Head: Tying thread.

Adhesive: Head cement.

Timber Ant

Hook: Standard dry-fly hook, size 10.

Thread: Black, 6/0 or 1400-denier.

Tails: White round-rubber legs.

Rib: Copper wire, brassie size.

Body: Purple chaos UV-X ET Dubbing.

Wing: Wood-grain craft foam, 2mm.

Sighter: Orange craft foam, 2mm.

Head: Black craft foam, 2mm.

Legs: White round-rubber legs.

Thorax: Black/red Arizona Dubbing.

Adhesive: Head cement.





Mr. Rapidan

Hook: Standard Barbless dry-fly hook, size 12.

Thread: Tan, 8/0 or 70-denier.

Tail: Moose body hair.

Wing: Yellow calftail.

Body: Quill Gordon dubbing.

Hackle: Grizzly and brown.

Head: Tying thread.

Adhesive: Head cement.