St. Croix Introduces Tannic Series Fly Rods for Warmwater Anglers

By: Rick Mikesell

Warmwater anglers have often found themselves stuck with gear that was designed with trout in mind. Rods designed specifically for bass, pike, and musky have been few and far between. That is what makes the new Tannic Series from St. Croix Fly worth a look. According to St. Croix, these rods are purpose-built from the blank up for warmwater pursuits.

Set to debut at ICAST 2025, the TANNIC Series includes two model families: Tannic Bass and Tannic Musky/Pike. Each is designed by St. Croix with species-specific tapers, presentation demands, and fish-fighting durability in mind. The company states that it used its full range of rod-building technology to meet the unique needs of warmwater anglers.

Tannic Bass

The Tannic Bass lineup includes four models in line weights 6 through 9, which retail for $695. The manufacturer notes that these fast-action rods deliver high line speed, quick tip recovery, and the lifting power required to handle aggressive flies and bass-focused presentations. Blanks are built from a blend of high-strain carbon materials reinforced with MITO Graphene, which St. Croix says increases hoop strength and loop stability. Components include Fuji K Series titanium stripping guides, a slim full-Wells grip made with super-grade cork, and a machined aluminum reel seat.

Tannic Musky/Pike

For anglers chasing musky and pike, the Tannic Musky/Pike series offers 10- through 12-weight rods that were engineered for throwing large flies with heavy sinking lines. St. Croix emphasizes that the rods—which retail for $795—are built for strength and fatigue reduction, and feature custom Cactus Cork grips to enhance comfort and control while casting, setting, and making figure-eights next top the boat. Additional features include titanium and stainless guides with ceramic inserts, designed to resist wear from tungsten-coated lines.

All Tannic models are designed and built in Park Falls, Wisconsin, and come with a 15-year warranty. Tannic Bass rods will be available November 1, followed by Tannic Musky/Pike on December 1.

It’s encouraging to see a manufacturer put real investment into rods built specifically for the demands of warmwater and predator fishing.

More information, visit stcroixfly.com.