An In-Depth Interview with Joe Humphreys

Joe Humphreys is a fly-fishing legend and the sport’s elder statesman. At the age of 96, he’s still going strong, and he sat down with Ross Purnell to talk about his remarkable life. Here’s the description from Fly Fisherman:

Joe Humphreys was born in 1929, and at 96 years old he is still night-fishing, chasing hatches, teaching children how to cast and catch fish, and inspiring fly fishers around the world. Joe is the only person to be in both the Fly Fishing Hall of Fame and the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. He is a coach, teacher, author, presenter, and former director of the Penn State Fly Fishing Program—which is now named after him. In this episode of Loop to Loop he sits down with Fly Fisherman editor/publisher Ross Purnell and reveals how he rode his bike 10 miles to Spring Creek during the Great Depression, how he landed his Pennsylvania state record brown trout in 1977 , how the Penn State Fly Fishing Program began, how George Harvey tested his ability to tell the truth, the best fly to use during a Green Drake Hatch, and how he learned to “shoot” line with his trademark bow & arrow cast. In this 2-hour interview Joe even brings out his 1940s-era Paul H. Young bamboo rod that has caught thousands of trout in his hands.