A Beer Commercial We Can Get Behind

I you like beer and tropical saltwater fishing, you’ll love the latest ad from Belikin, the national beer of Belize. Known for its exceptional flats action for bonefish, permit, and tarpon, the Central American nation draws anglers from around the world, and the beer company is obviously trying to tap in to this reputation. The ad takes us through the whole process from tying a fly to landing a tarpon, which sure beats the usual good-time beer-advertising shenanigans.